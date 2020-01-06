

















New Delhi: Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in single phase on February 8, Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11, Tuesday, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday. The term of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, elected in 2015, ends on February 22, 2020.

“New concept of absentee voters has been introduced. It enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. PWDs and Sr citizens above 80 yrs can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. The Model Code of Conduct shall be applicable for Delhi with immediate effect”, CEC Arora said while addressing the presser.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the announcement of the poll schedule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on CM Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015. Speaking at an event, Shah accused the ruling AAP of protecting ‘tukde tukde’ gang.

“Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi CM) is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them”, Home Minister Shah claimed. Notably, the ‘tukde tukde gang’ phrase had been coined by the BJP to refer a group of students who had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016.

In the last Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of 70 seats. This time, the party has set a target of over 67 seat and it has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.