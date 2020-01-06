Live Updates

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: The Model Code of Conduct shall be applicable for Delhi with immediate effect, says CEC Arora

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Scrutiny of nomination will take place on 22nd January, last date of withdrawal of candidature is 24 January, date of polls – 8th February and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Notification will be issued on January 14

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Before finalising the election schedule, consultation was held with three secretaries. The commission also met Delhi Police officials and other officials to check preparedness on December 26.

  • 3:46 PM IST
    Delhi Assembly election 2020: All the arrangements for the final publication have been completed, political parties and media briefing has been done, says Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora.
  • 3:43 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Over 13,000 polling station to be set up in national capital, Arora told media persons.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: About 90, 000 poll officials will be deployed to conduct fair polls in the national capital, informed CEC Arora.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Media monitoring team has been formed. Media will be briefed on daily basis after the announcement of poll schedule, says Arora

  • 3:38 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on 6 January, 2020 are 1,46,92,136

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Delhi Assembly election 2020: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora begins his presser.

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in single phase on February 8, Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11, Tuesday, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday.  The term of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, elected in 2015, ends on February 22, 2020.

“New concept of absentee voters has been introduced. It enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. PWDs and Sr citizens above 80 yrs can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. The Model Code of Conduct shall be applicable for Delhi with immediate effect”, CEC Arora said while addressing the presser.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the announcement of the poll schedule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on CM Kejriwal, who is seeking  re-election after recording a massive win in 2015. Speaking at an event, Shah accused the ruling AAP of protecting ‘tukde tukde’ gang.

“Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi CM) is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them”, Home Minister Shah claimed. Notably, the ‘tukde tukde gang’ phrase had been coined by the BJP to refer a group of students who had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016.

In the last Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of 70 seats. This time, the party has set a target of over 67 seat and it has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.