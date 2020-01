Echoing similar remarks, Cabinet minister and party’s Delhi chief Gopal Rai said the party will contest the elections based on its work.

Notably, AAP has swept the 2015 Assembly polls by bagging 67 seats, while the BJP got the remaining three.This year, the party has set a target of over 67 seats, has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also exuded confidence and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.Besides, BJP MP from East Delhi also stated that the capital city will get a better government once BJP comes to power.

“We will try to make Delhi a better place to live in, where we can get better air quality and water, and also better infrastructure for people of Delhi”, said the cricketer-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, Congress said that it will release its manifesto on Sunday. “Our manifesto is releasing on Sunday. One of the Key features is going to be the announcement of Sheila Pension Scheme”, PC Chacko, Incharge Delhi Congress said.