Delhi electricity shock: 10% surcharge on bills from September, who is exempt?

Delhi consumers will see the additional surcharge reflected in their September electricity bills, with the DERC set to revise it on a monthly basis.

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Electricity meter in Delhi. File image/PTI

Electricity bills in Delhi are set to rise from September after the DERC approved an additional 7-8% FPPAS for three DISCOMs. The surcharge, linked to power purchase costs for June, will come on top of the existing 10% FPPAS already included in bills.

According to the DERC, the new surcharge will be added to the next billing cycle and will therefore appear on electricity bills issued in September. The commission will now revise the surcharge on a monthly basis.

Why is the additional surcharge being charged?

The three DISCOMs — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) — sought relief from the DERC, saying their power purchase expenses in June had risen well above the approved base cost.

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Seeking relief, the discoms had claimed FPPAS at the rates of 31.64 per cent, 24.02 per cent and 23.71 per cent respectively for June.

How much did the surcharge increase?

As per its August 10 order, the commission cleared an additional June surcharge of 7.94 per cent for BRPL, 7.43 per cent for BYPL and 8.50 per cent for TPDDL. As per the order, the overall FPPAS allowed to be recovered is as follows: 17.94 per cent in case of BRPL, 17.43 per cent in case of BYPL and 18.50 per cent in case of TPDDL.

DERC explained why the additional charge was approved

The DERC order further stated that the additional FPPAS was approved to enable power distribution companies to recover at least a fair share of the increase in power purchase costs. The FPPAS, set by the regulatory commission, is used to pass on changes in fuel and power purchase costs to consumers. This surcharge is a percentage of the fixed charge and energy charge (per unit consumed) components of the electricity bill.

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Relief to subsidy recipients

The additional surcharge is not expected to affect consumers who receive Delhi’s electricity subsidy. Those using up to 200 units a month and eligible for free electricity will continue to get zero bills without the extra charge.