New Delhi: Five persons have been apprehended following an exchange of fire in Shakarpur area of the national capital on Monday morning by Delhi Police. The group was backed by ISI for narcoterrorism, however, the name of the terror organisation is yet to be confirmed, said police. Also Read - Operation All-Out in Kashmir: Forces And Civil Society Need to Kill Terrorism's Psyche

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, two of the accused are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials have also been recovered from their possession. Also Read - Operation All-Out: Security Forces Within Striking Distance of Eradicating Terrorism in Kashmir

Some of them are suspected to have links with terror groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. Also Read - Bihar Encounter: 3 Maoists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Gaya

More details awaited.