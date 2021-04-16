New Delhi: India’s battle against the COVID-19 virus is getting tougher with every passing day. The country has been witnessing over 2 lakh cases for the last two days. Owing to the unprecedented spike in the cases, state governments across the country have been mulling to implement tougher rules to contain the spread of the virus. The national capital on Friday entered weekend lockdown. On Thursday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press briefing where he listed a slew of curbs that will come into effect during the lockdown. Also Read - Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to Remain Closed on Weekends

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who himself is COVID positive, Friday announced that the state will be under complete lockdown on Sunday. However, he further added that essential services will be exempted from the lockdown.

Here are the top coronavirus developments, restriction updates:

Delhi:

Delhi: Weekend lockdown imposed in the national capital, to continue till Monday morning (5 am)

Kolkata: EC bans rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabhas between 7 pm and 10 am on campaign days with effect from today. Silence period for rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabhas, bike rallies or any gathering for campaigning purposes extended to 72 hours to 48 hours for all Phase 6, 7 and 8.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath Government has announced a complete lockdown on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh amid the rise in Covid cases. The restrictions will come into effect at 8 PM Saturday night and remain in place till Monday at 7 AM.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state in the entire country, logged 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. With 63,729 COVID new cases, the tally increased to 37,03,584, while 398 fatalities pushed the toll to 59,551, he said.

Karnataka: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he has contracted the infection and he is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital.

PM Modi reviews Situation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a “comprehensive review meeting” to ensure adequate supply of medical grade oxygen in the country amid a surge in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.