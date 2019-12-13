New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations have been closed currently, and no trains will be halted there. This comes in the wake of the protest in the national capital over the contentious Citizenship Act.

“As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The Citizenship Act aims to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants–Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Many people in the national capital have taken to streets to protest against the Citizenship Act. Further, Delhi Police on Friday evening also lathicharged students outside Jamia Millia Islamia and also used tear gas in a bid to scatter the agitating students who were marching to Parliament to oppose the Citizenship Act.