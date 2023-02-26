Home

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Arrested by CBI After 8 Hours of Questioning | LIVE

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday who earlier appeared before CBI for questioning in connection with excise policy scam case.

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia To Be Interrogated By CBI Today, May Get Arrested | What We Know (File Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the excise policy scam case after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said. Before joining the probe, Manish Sisodia went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he would “fully cooperate” with the CBI.

The Delhi Police had earlier imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations. The move was aimed to stop AAP workers from reaching near CBI headquarters where questioning of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was held in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

