New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today suggested that health infrastructure in the city is on the verge of collapsing as he acknowledged shortage of oxygen and life-saving drug Remdesivir amid tense Coronavirus situation in the capital. Kejriwal said Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds and they are decreasing very sharply. Delhi reported its highest single-day spike of 24,000 Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Full List: Number of COVID Hotspots Goes Beyond 4,000, South-West District Badly Hit

“Around 24,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, data will come shortly…There is shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. “Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds. Oxygen and ICU beds are decreasing very sharply. We are taking several steps to scale up beds capacity,” he added.

Kejriwal further said that he will assess the situation for some more days, and if the condition doesn’t improve, his government won’t hesitate in taking “whatever step to save people’s lives”. “We will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, we will take whatever step is needed to save your lives”.

“I hope that we add 6,000 beds in two or three days. No one knows when the peak will come. Central govt gave 4100 beds in November but this time only 1800 beds have been given. I requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to reserve 50% beds for COVID patients,” Kejriwal said.

He added that directions have been given to take strict action against people who are found hoarding or black marketing medicines.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action. Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID management, said no patient should be denied treatment.

Meanwhile, a weekend curfew starting today is being observed in Delhi with the aim to break the Coronavirus transmission chain in the city.