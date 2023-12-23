Delhi Fake Medicine: BJP And Congress Demand Sacking Of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Home

Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of "fake" drugs in Delhi government hospitals.

New Delhi: The fake medicine row has taken Delhi politics by storm. Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that failed quality standard parameters when tested in government hospitals in Delhi. Both the Delhi BJP and Congress have termed it a ‘serious matter’ and asked for the sacking of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for the situation, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

“We have the lab and vigilance report. The samples of the medicines being provided in the Delhi government hospitals have failed. We demand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately sack his health minister,” Sachdeva said.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Demands Investigation

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that the investigation should be completed swiftly. He emphasised that the issue of substandard medicines is not just a matter of corruption, as it puts people’s lives at risk.

“Those responsible for this should face strict action,” he said.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Demands Setting Up Medical Board

Reacting to the development, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely demanded the setting up of a medical board to look into the issue.

“It is a serious problem and a probe must be conducted… A medical board should be constituted by the government so that other medicines can also be tested and action should be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of “fake” drugs in Delhi government hospitals. In a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the Lt Governor mentioned that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients.

“It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests,” read the note to Kumar.

These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the ‘Mohalla Clinics’, the Lt Governor said in his note. There were complaints of substandard medicines being supplied in Delhi government hospitals. Subsequently, samples were collected from the government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said

(With inputs from agencies)

