Vrindavan: A sculpture of Lord Krishna (Laddoo Gopal) has gone ‘missing’ from the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. The Delhi-based business family that had taken the deity for ‘darshan’ to the temple, have announced a cash reward of Rs 11,000 to the person who finds it for them. Also Read - Hundreds of Devotees Play 'Kapda Fad' Holi at Mathura Temple, Flout COVID Guidelines | Watch Video

Bhavya Gupta, a software engineer came with her mother to Barsana to celebrate Holi on March 23. Her father runs a wholesale business of cold drinks in Delhi. Also Read - Pandemic Masks Holi Festivities: Vrindavan to Ujjain, India Celebrates Holi 2021 Flouting COVID-19 Norms