New Delhi: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) had granted a solatium of Rs 1.17 crore to the family of an army man who was run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in national capital. The accident took place on a zebra crossing at Rafi Marg on December 10, 2016, when the bus crossed the road despite the red light signal.

The offending DTC bus crossed on to the wrong lane before hitting the army man. The victim Ram Kumar Yadav was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was crossing the road while the signal for pedestrians was green. Yadav was a rifleman with the Indian Army. He was posted at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence in New Delhi’s Sena Bhawan.

The compensation amount was awarded by MACT Presiding Officer M K Nagpal to the mother, wife and two children of the deceased army man Ram Kumar Yadav. The 34-year-old rifleman was crossing the road at about 3.20 PM in front of Udhyog Bhawan bus stand when a green DTC bus hit him. The driver of the bus was accused of driving in a rash and negligent manner. Notably, the court ruled, “It stands proved that the above accident resulting into death of deceased (Yadav) was caused due to rash and negligent act of R 1 (driver of DTC bus) in driving the above offending vehicle. This issue is accordingly decided in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents.”

An eye-witness in the case stated that the bus driver had overtaken other vehicles, drove into a wrong lane after crossing the divider line and flouted the traffic rules before hitting the army man, according to Assistant Sub Inspector Narender Pal Singh of Delhi Traffic Police.