New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that a family has decided to sponsor the education of a student who has qualified for IIT-Delhi after availing the government’s free coaching scheme.

Kejriwal said that Varun Gandhi and his family have decided to fund Vijay Kumar’s education at IIT-Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal introduced the south Delhi-based family at a press conference during which Vijay Kumar and his parents were also present.

“After hearing about Vijay’s case, Varun Gandhi and his family decided to fund his education at IIT-Delhi. Their gesture will inspire others to contribute to society too,” Kejriwal said.

“You all have already read about and seen on TV Vijay’s achievements. He had availed the Delhi government’s ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ which is a free coaching scheme for aspiring students like him, who dream big but do not have resources,” he added.

Varun Gandhi during the conference said his family has always valued education and celebrated excellence.

“Instead of donating money to a temple, making a talented kid realise his dream of IIT is a much bigger service to God,” he said.

On August 27, Kejriwal took to Twitter saying he was happy to announce that Vijay Kumar, son of a tailor, got admission in IIT after the Delhi government provided free coaching to him.

मुझे बेहद ख़ुशी है कि इस वर्ष मेरा बेटा और इनका बेटा दोनों एक साथ IIT में जा रहे हैं। बरसों से ये प्रथा चली आ रही थी कि ग़रीब का बेटा अच्छी शिक्षा के अभाव में ग़रीब रहने पर मजबूर था। अब सबको अच्छी शिक्षा और ट्रेनिंग देकर हमने ग़रीब और अमीर के बीच की दूरी दूर की है https://t.co/UCCFJCkw7c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2019

The Delhi government has been praised for its efforts in significantly improving the quality of education in the state-run schools.

Buoyed by the success of its ”Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana”, the AAP government had earlier decided to extend it to needy students from general category and other backward classes.