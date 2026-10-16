Delhi feels the chill! Temperature drops sharply by 6°C, will it rain again today? Check IMD’s latest forecast

Rain in Delhi-NCR brought temperatures down by up to 6 degree celsius on Thursday, while October’s rainfall crossed three times the monthly average. The IMD has forecast more light rain and thunderstorms on October 16, followed by drier weather, with mainly clear skies expected around Dussehra on October 20.

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Delhi feels the chill! Temperature drops sharply by 6°C, will it rain again today? Check IMD's latest forecast (Image: PTI)

Rain in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, October 15, brought relief from the warm weather, with daytime temperatures falling by up to 6 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city. The rain also pushed Delhi’s rainfall total for October to more than three times its usual level for the month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more light rain and thunderstorms for Friday, October 16. However, the weather is expected to become drier from October 17. The forecast also points to clear skies around October 20, when Dussehra celebrations are scheduled to take place.

Delhi weather: Temperature drops after rain

Rain began in parts of Delhi-NCR around noon on Thursday, along with strong winds. Dark clouds soon covered the sky, making several areas look darker than usual during the afternoon.

At Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, the maximum temperature fell by 5 degrees to 28.3 degree celsius. This was 4.9 degrees below the normal level for this time of year.

The Ridge weather station recorded a bigger drop of 6.3 degrees, with the maximum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees.

The minimum temperature remained relatively high at 23.3 degrees, which was 3.7 degrees above normal. Wind speeds reached 40-50 kmph in parts of the city.

Humidity also remained high during the day. The maximum relative humidity reached 100 per cent, while the minimum was recorded at 76 per cent.

According to the available rainfall figures, Delhi received 15.9 mm of rain by 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Delhi receives over three times its normal October rainfall

The latest rainfall figures show that Delhi has already received much more rain than it usually does during October. The city recorded 65.8 mm of rain between October 1 and October 15. The normal rainfall for the entire month is around 24.2 mm.

This means the rainfall recorded so far is more than three times the usual monthly figure.

Rain also helped improve air quality in the capital. A report by The Indian Express said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 149 from 181 on Wednesday. An AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the moderate category.

Why did Delhi-NCR receive rain?

The IMD has linked the change in weather to an active western disturbance over northern Punjab and a cyclonic circulation near southern Haryana.

These weather systems brought clouds, rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to Delhi and nearby areas.

The IMD has also forecast rain and thunderstorms in several other parts of the country between October 16 and October 19. Some states may receive heavier showers during this period.

Delhi weather today: Rain and thunderstorms expected

Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies on Friday, October 16, with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in some areas.

The IMD’s forecast for the capital puts the maximum temperature at around 29 degrees and the minimum at 18 degree celsius. Conditions may vary across different parts of Delhi-NCR.

Residents should remain alert to sudden showers and gusty winds, particularly while travelling or spending time outdoors.

Will it rain on Dussehra in Delhi?

The weather is expected to improve after Friday. According to the IMD’s city forecast, October 17 is likely to be partly cloudy, while mainly clear skies are expected from October 18 to October 20.

This suggests that rain is less likely to disrupt outdoor Dussehra celebrations on October 20. However, weather forecasts can change, so people planning to attend public events should check the latest IMD updates closer to the day.