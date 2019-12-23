New Delhi: At least nine people were killed, including a six-year-old child, in a fire accident that took place in a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building at Kirari godown in outer Delhi, news agency PTI quoted the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) as saying on Monday.

After receiving the news of the incident at 12:30 AM on Monday, eight fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. They had bought the fire under control by 3:50 AM, added news agency PTI quoting a DFS official. While the building’s ground floor housed a godown for clothes, the rest of the three floors were residential in nature, informed the fire services. Notably, there was no fire safety equipment in the building.

In the Kirari fire incident, three people were rescued. Pooja (24) and her daughters Saumya (10) and three-year-old Aaradhya jumped to an adjacent building to escape the blaze, a police official said. Those killed were identified as Ram Chandra Jha (65), the building’s owner, Sudariya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36), Guddan and Uday Chaudhary (33) and his wife Muskan (26), their children Anjali (10), Adarsh (7) and six-month-old Tulsi, the fire services official said.

Due to a cylinder blast on the second floor, a part of the building collapsed, an official said. The cause behind the fire is being investigated. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short-circuit which led to the cylinder blast and the subsequent collapse of a wall of the building.

Ram Chandra Jha had rented out the ground floor to Vijay Singh Katara, who claimed that cloth worth Rs 20 lakh was gutted in the fire. Guddan is the mother-in-law of one Ram Chandra Jha’s son, according to officials who said that Uday Chaudhary was a tenant.

Pooja’s husband and Ram Chandra Jha’s son Amarnath Jha was in Haridwar to complete some rituals after his brother’s death. Further investigations are underway, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)