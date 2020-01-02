New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi in the wee hours of Thursday. As per a report, 35 fire engines are present on the spot.

No casualty has been reported as of now.

According to news agency ANI, a blast occurred during rescue operations, causing the collapse of the factory building.

Several people, including fire brigade personnel, are still trapped in the debris.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

More details will soon be added to the story.

In an earlier incident, at least 43 people, most of them reportedly children in the age group of 14 to 20, were killed and over a dozen others injured when a fire broke out in the bag manufacturing factory in a crowded market in Rani Jhansi Road area. The blaze was ignited around 5 AM due to short circuit.

The people who had died in the fire were labourers from Bihar and other neighbouring states and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out. The police had arrested the owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan.