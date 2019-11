New Delhi: A fire on Sunday broke out at a four-storey factory in Peeragarhi area, which later spread to an adjacent building, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

As of now, 28 fire tenders are present at the spot.

Three fire-fighting personnel were injured while trying to douse the fire.

Fire fighting operations are still underway.

More details are awaited.