New Delhi: A fire on Sunday broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in the national capital, during the early hours. 27 fire tenders present at the spot currently.

So far, 14 people have been rescued.

Rescue operations are underway.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours today, 11 people rescued so far; 15 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/GG5mLEVVrf — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

More details will be added to the story.