New Delhi: A fire has broken out at Employees’ State Insurance Model Hospital in Basai Darapur.

The fire broke out in the ceiling of operation theatre on the 3rd floor of the Hospital.

Fire had broken out in the ceiling of operation theatre on the 3rd floor at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Basai Darapur. No casualty reported till now. 6 patients have been rescued.

As many as six fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.