New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Mundka area of national capital on Saturday morning. If reports are to be believed, the blaze has spread to a bulb factory located opposite the building. A total of 21 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame. No casualties have been reported so far. The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The latest incident of fire comes a week after 43 people were killed in a massive fire that took place at a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in Anaj Mandi area. A total of 62 people were injured in that blaze.