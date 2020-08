New Delhi: A fire on Saturday broke out at a godown in Okhla Phase 1 area in the national capital. Ten fire tenders have been rushed at the spot. Also Read - From Lowest in 10 Years to Highest This Season: How Delhi Witnessed Heaviest Rains This Monsoon

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Also Read - Burning Love! UK Stuntman Lights Himself on Fire While Proposing to His Girlfriend | Watch

More details are awaited.