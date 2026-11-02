Delhi fire crackers update: Supreme Court allows green crackers for two days in Delhi-NCR during Diwali

The Supreme Court has granted a two-day relaxation allowing certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, subject to specific morning and evening time limits.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period for two days around Diwali. In the recent update, the top court has declared that green firecrackers can be burst between 6am and 7am and again from 8pm to 10pm on November 7 and 8 under the permitted schedule. Notably, Diwali falls on November 8 this year. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Supreme Court said on use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali.

What Supreme Court said on use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali?

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale directed that there shall not be any bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones.

“Needless to state that the complete ban on the firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9, 2026,” the bench said in its October 29 order which was made available on Monday, a report by PTI said.

“The firecracker and fireworks manufacturers who possess valid certification for the green crackers, as certified by the CSIR-NEERI, as well as PESO, are permitted to manufacture only those green crackers that have been uploaded on the website of CSIR-NEERI from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026,” the bench said.

No manufacture or sale of firecrackers joined in series (‘ladis’)

It directed that there shall be no manufacture or sale of firecrackers joined in series (‘ladis’) and garlands.

The bench reiterated that the use of firecrackers with Barium and those not approved by the CSIR-NEERI as green crackers shall not be permitted. It asked the authorities in Delhi-NCR to take steps to stop the flow of illegal and conventional firecrackers.

Delhi’s interstate border checks trigger massive traffic snarls

Intensified vehicle checks at Delhi’s interstate borders to enforce pollution-control restrictions triggered massive traffic snarls on Monday, leaving commuters stranded for hours as long queues built up on roads connecting the national capital with neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy congestion was reported at several entry points, including the Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Sonipat and Delhi-Najafgarh borders, as enforcement teams checked vehicles for compliance with the prescribed emission standards.

The Delhi-Gurugram border witnessed particularly heavy congestion, with traffic on NH-48 remaining backed up for several kilometres near the Sirhaul toll plaza. Similar traffic jams were reported near Noida and Ghaziabad, where vehicles were stopped during checks to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)