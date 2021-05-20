New Delhi: Fire on Thursday broke out on the third floor of ESI Hospital located in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. Seven fire tenders are currently present at the spot. All patients have been evacuated safely. Also Read - Delhi Fire Service begins inspection at over 300 hotels across Karol Bagh

An official said that a call of fire from the OT room on the third floor of the hospital in the Punjabi Bagh area was received at 1.16 p.m. He said that following the call, seven fire tenders were rushed to the hospital to douse the flames.

More details are awaited…