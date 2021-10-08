New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at fabric godown in Harkesh Nagar, Okhla Phase 2 onbn Friday. The incident occured at 3:45 AM today, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out in Godown at Tikri Kalan PVC Market in Delhi, Firefighting Underway

A total of 18 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze and bring the situation under control. So far, no casualties or injured have been reported so far, said Fire Departmennt. Also Read - Fire at Building Near Delhi's Safdarjung Airport; 4 Rescued, None Hurt

The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Delhi: One Dead as Fire Breaks Out in Saket Residential Complex