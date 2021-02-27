Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar Area, Fire Tenders Rushed
New Delhi: Fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area today. No reports of damage to life and property so far. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details to follow.
https://tw
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: February 27, 2021 7:15 AM IST
Updated Date: February 27, 2021 7:15 AM IST