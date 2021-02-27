New Delhi: Fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar area today. No reports of damage to life and property so far. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details to follow. Also Read - 6 Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory Near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu

