Home

News

Delhi Flight Delays: 22 Flights Delayed By Fog For More Than 3 hours; Details Here

Delhi Flight Delays: 22 Flights Delayed By Fog For More Than 3 hours; Details Here

At least 22 domestic flights have been delayed by over 3 hours from the India Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Delhi Flights Delayed, Cancelled Due To Weather (Representative Image)

Noida: Due to the prevailing weather conditions, at least 22 domestic flights have been delayed by over three hours since departing from the India Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Tuesday. The main reason behind all these flight delays is the consistent fog that has been noticed over the whole of North India and beyond, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Chaotic Scenes At Airports

Amid chaotic scenes at airports and palpable anger among fliers over regular flight delays owing to fog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued standard operating procedures for airlines on Monday in the event of delays and cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. The SOPs were drawn up after carriers as well as the Delhi airport faced criticism on social media over flight delays and cancellations due to the prevailing weather conditions.

You may like to read

Flights to Srinagar Delayed To 12 Hours

Flights to Srinagar were delayed by 12 hours, while those to Bhubaneswar and Patna were pushed back by 6 and 5 hours, respectively. Several other flights were delayed by over three hours as well. According to airport sources, special amenities for passengers have been introduced at all terminals of IGI in anticipation of further flight delays.

On Monday, a note issued by DGCA read that, in view of the fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi Airport, causing delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been mandated in the public interest.

Standard Operating Procedures On Flight Delays

The SOPs mandate airlines to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays of their flights, which shall be published on the respective website of the airline or through advance information to affected passengers by SMS, WhatsApp and email. They have also been advised to display updated information regarding flight delays to passengers waiting at the airports.

The SOPs also call for appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform passengers about flight delays.

“In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of three hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience,” the guidelines read. All airlines were directed to mandatorily adhere to the SOPs with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.