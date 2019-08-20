New Delhi: The Delhi government has put all its agencies on high alert as river Yamuna continued to flow above the warning mark, increasing the possibility of floods in Delhi.

On Monday morning, the river was flowing at 205.94 meters, 1.44 meters above the danger level of 204.5 meters.

All vehicular traffic on the Iron Bridge, popularly known as ‘Loha Pul’ was on Monday stopped as the water level in the river continued to breach the warning mark. 23,816 people living in low-lying areas were evacuated to safer locations while 2120 relief camps have been planned of which 1100 are already ready.

Besides this, 30 key locations have been identified and the Delhi government has also kept 53 boats on standby for any eventuality. The government has also set up two control rooms the contact numbers of which are 21210849 and 22421656.

According to officials, Tuesday and Wednesday could be crucial for Delhi as the water level is expected to be at dangerous levels in these two days.

The risk of floods in Delhi has also increased due to the release of over 8 lakh cusecs of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage on Sunday. This release of water, in turn, has only contributed to the rise in water level at which the river is flowing in and around Delhi.

Sunday’s water release was the highest ever recorded water release from the Hathini Kund Barrage.

Amid rising water level in the Yamuna, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired an emergency meeting on Monday. After the meet, he said that the water released from the Barrage could reach Delhi in ‘full force’ by Wednesday and that an alert had been issued for the same.