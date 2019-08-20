New Delhi: As Yamuna river continues to swell over danger mark in Delhi, the Northern Railways has restricted train speed to 20 kmph while travelling over Yamuna bridge in Delhi. The Northern Railways CPRO further said, “If water level crosses the 206.4 mark then will stop train movement on this bridge.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has put all its agencies on a high alert owing to the increasing possibility of floods in the capital city. On Monday morning, the river was flowing at 205.94 meters, 1.44 meters above the danger level of 204.5 meters.

Nearly 23,816 people living in the low-lying areas were evacuated to safer locations and 1100 relief camps have already been set up, while another 1000 have been planned. Besides, the state government stopped all vehicular traffic on the Iron Bridge or ‘Loha Pul’ on the Yamuna river.

On Monday, following the emergency meeting regarding the same, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged people living in the floodplains to move to the tents set up by the Delhi Government.

The flood warning in Delhi was intensified further due to the release of over 8 lakh cusecs of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage on Sunday when the water release was the ‘highest ever recorded’ from the Hathini Kund Barrage.

“Considering the huge volume of water released on Sunday, Yamuna’s water level may cross that mark this time,” an official of the Flood Control Department had said.