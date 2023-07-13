Home

Delhi Flood News Live: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of Schools Till Sunday; Entry, Exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station Closed

The water level in the swollen Yamuna in Delhi rose further during the night, flooding homes, affecting public transport and prompting emergency measures.

Schools to remain closed in Delhi

New Delhi: As the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi rose further during the night, flooding homes, and affecting public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Center to step in and stop the water discharge. The posh Civil Lines area in the National Capital was waterlogged as river water entered nearby localities. The waters are barely 350 metres from the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Assembly.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES

