  • Delhi Flood News Live: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of Schools Till Sunday; Entry, Exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station Closed
Delhi Flood News Live: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of Schools Till Sunday; Entry, Exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station Closed

The water level in the swollen Yamuna in Delhi rose further during the night, flooding homes, affecting public transport and prompting emergency measures.

Updated: July 13, 2023 4:39 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Delhi Flood News Live: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure of Schools Till Sunday; Entry, Exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station Closed
Schools to remain closed in Delhi

New Delhi: As the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi rose further during the night, flooding homes, and affecting public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Center to step in and stop the water discharge. The posh Civil Lines area in the National Capital was waterlogged as river water entered nearby localities. The waters are barely 350 metres from the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Assembly.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Delhi Flood News: Schools in Noida and Greater Noida to remain shut on Friday.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    BJP Blames Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi Floods

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Delhi Flood News Live: Work from Home advisory issued for private offices

  • 4:25 PM IST

    Delhi Floods Live News: 12 NDRF teams deployed in city to tackle flood situation

