Delhi Flood: Waterlogged Roads, People Wade Through Knee-Deep Water | Watch

Despite the water levels in the river decreasing to 208.46 meters, people in low-lying areas of the national capital are still facing severe flooding.

The water levels are expected to further decrease to 208.30 meters by 1 pm today. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Flood in Delhi: Several areas of Delhi are currently experiencing a severe flood situation and waterlogging as the water levels of the Yamuna River continue to rise after recent heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water levels are expected to further decrease to 208.30 meters by 1 pm today. This rise in water levels has led to major roads in Delhi being submerged in knee-deep water, disrupting normal life and traffic movement.

The situation near Rajghat remains critical with severe waterlogging due to the increased water levels in the Yamuna River caused by heavy rains.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/SPoYGtIhBi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Similar conditions are observed on ITO road, where people are struggling to navigate through knee-deep water.

#WATCH | Delhi: People face problems due to waterlogging situation (Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/MXruybvrqb — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Office-goers have reported delays in bus services due to the severe waterlogging on roads. Commuters at ITO expressed their frustration, stating that they are forced to walk due to the unavailability of running buses.

VIDEO | “Due to the waterlogging, buses are not running, which is why we are forced to walk,” say commuters at Delhi’s ITO, waterlogged amid rise in Yamuna water levels. pic.twitter.com/93ojbeylA8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

The residents of Shanti Van area are facing difficulties due to the rising water levels in the Yamuna River caused by heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from Shanti Van area of Delhi; people face problems due to water-logging situation. Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water… pic.twitter.com/5XmKxYSk7r — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Geeta Colony has also been heavily inundated, affecting most parts of the area. At the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), the Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark, reaching 208.40 meters as recorded at 9 am.

Visuals from Delhi’s Geeta Colony as parts of the area remain inundated due to waterlogging amid record rise in Yamuna levels. pic.twitter.com/vMTqAsHP13 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

Delhi’s PWD Minister, Atishi Marlena, has stated that although the water level of the Yamuna River is receding very gradually, it is not rising further. She mentioned that the slow recession rate indicates that it will take about a day for the water to completely recede.

“Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas. Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to Yamuna itself and its water level is already high…This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. Good thing is that the water is receding slowly,” she said.

The PWD Minister further stated that the teams are working 24/7 to control the situation, stating that the Delhi Government is getting full support from NDRF and Indian Army’s Engineering Wing. “I think it will take 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again,” she said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools and the shutting down of water treatment plants near the Yamuna river.

