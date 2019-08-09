New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at 11 AM. He is currently under observation of cardiologists, endocrinologists and nephrologists at AIIMS after he complained of breathing problems.

A statement issued by the Media and Protocol Division of AIIMS, New Delhi read: “Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At Present he is haemodynamically stable.”

Earlier, a report stated that the health condition of the 66-year-old BJP leader is critical as he is facing multiple complications. Thus, Jaitley was visited by Union health minister Harshvardhan at AIIMS on Friday evening. Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also at AIIMS to visit the ailing Jaitley.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted pic.twitter.com/nW91PEEl25 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Jaitley has been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.