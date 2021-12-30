New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded a fresh spike of 1,313 new COVID cases, the highest since May 26, the latest figures released by the health department stated. This comes a day after Delhi reported 923 COVID cases on Wednesday.Also Read - Valimai Trailer: Ajith Starrer is Intense And International, Fans Garners 4 Million Views in 30 Minutes- Watch

A total of 423 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Delhi, pushing the total recovery cases in the national capital to 14,18,227. Meanwhile, zero deaths were reported in Delhi due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.