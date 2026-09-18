Delhi gang rape-murder: Police reveal horrific details, mutilated body eaten by dogs, one of her hands found separated from body

The body of the 16-year-old had decomposed to such an extent that its gender could not be immediately ascertained, the police said.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-gang-rape-murder-police-arrest-four-accused-including-three-minors-mutilated-body-found-in-the-field-8527062/ Copy

Delhi gang rape-murder: Police arrest four accused, including three minors; mutilated body found in the field (File)

After the Delhi Police arrested four accused, including three minors, in gang rape and murder case of a teenage girl in Swaroop Nagar area of ​​Outer Delhi, gory details have started to emerge. It has also recovered two knives, the clothes worn at the time of the crime, and the tempo. Initially, the body was identified as a woman, but later, it was revealed that the deceased was a minor.

Police examined CCTV footage

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Varan, police examined CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding roads. Over 50 CCTV footage showed the movement of a suspicious tempo near the scene.

According to police, the tempo’s number plate was unclear due to darkness. Police then combined footage from different cameras to trace the tempo’s route.

On the night of September 15, the tempo was found parked in Khadda Colony. The driver was identified and questioned. Subsequently, the police arrested four accused, including three minors.

Police claim that one of the accused was the alleged boyfriend of the teenager and that he and his friends first drank alcohol and then gang-raped the girl. The accused feared that the girl might complain about the incident. Consequently, they stabbed her to death.

Body found mutilated in an open field

On the morning of September 13, police from Swaroop Nagar police station found a mutilated body in an open field near Jaipal Rana’s farm near the red boundary on Kushak Road. According to police some parts of the body had also been eaten by stray dogs, and one of her hands was found separated from the body, police added. Due to this, the police were unable to identify the deceased.

Crime and forensic teams investigated the scene, collected necessary evidence, and sent the body for a postmortem. The deceased was later identified as a woman. However, further identification revealed that the deceased was a teenager.

Police scanned more than 50 CCTV cameras

According to reports, the crime team and the FSL team collected crucial evidence from the scene. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station. In the course of investigating the incident, the police examined footage from over 50 CCTV cameras. During the CCTV investigation, a suspicious tempo was seen in the area at the time of the incident. Due to darkness, the tempo’s number plate was initially unclear. The police pieced together the tempo’s movement from various CCTV footage and identified it.