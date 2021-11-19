New Delhi: Delhiites continue to gasp for fresh air as the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality index in the city is at 332 (overall) thereby being in the ‘very poor’ category. For the unversed, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.Also Read - 69 pc Pollution in Delhi From Outside, Impossible to Curb Without Joint Action Plan By Centre: Govt

Every year around Diwali time and coinciding with the kharif crop harvesting in northwest India, air pollution levels peak sky high. Amongst the many reasons, burning of stubble by farmers in the region and the meteorological factors add to the existing air pollution that is prevalent almost round the year.

Here are the 10 points in this big story:-