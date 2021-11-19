New Delhi: Delhiites continue to gasp for fresh air as the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality index in the city is at 332 (overall) thereby being in the ‘very poor’ category. For the unversed, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.Also Read - 69 pc Pollution in Delhi From Outside, Impossible to Curb Without Joint Action Plan By Centre: Govt
Every year around Diwali time and coinciding with the kharif crop harvesting in northwest India, air pollution levels peak sky high. Amongst the many reasons, burning of stubble by farmers in the region and the meteorological factors add to the existing air pollution that is prevalent almost round the year.
Here are the 10 points in this big story:-
- Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai claimed that 70 per cent of pollution in the national capital is coming from outside.
- ” The Delhi government has constantly been working to reduce the pollution from Delhi. But no matter how hard the people of Delhi try, controlling 70 per cent of external pollution is out of their hands,” Rai said.
- “The Centre for Science and Environment has analysed the data of a central government agency, IITM, which has revealed that the pollution generated inside Delhi has reduced in the last five years. In Delhi, in 2016, 64 per cent of pollution was from outside and 36 per cent of pollution was from within Delhi,” the minister added.
- The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has asked the Union Environment Minister to convene a meeting of all Environment Ministers of Delhi-NCR, to find a long-term sustainable solution. He said that the responsibility of every state should be fixed by making a joint action plan on a scientific basis.
- Traffic Police have also issued an advisory to the Truck Unions to make arrangements “at their own level” for parking their trucks outside Delhi borders till November 21.
- The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), on Tuesday, held an emergency meeting wherein it was decided to shut down all industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states.
- No entry of trucks in Delhi till November 21, except those carrying essential goods; no diesel or petrol vehicles more than 15 years to run on Delhi roads and no plying of visibly polluting vehicles with stricter checks about PUC certificate.
- The Delhi government has shut schools, colleges till further orders and extended the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.
- Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has issued 140 challans worth over Rs 18 lakh against violators so far in November in its bid to curb air pollution in the area. EDMC authorities have been taking a slew of measures in over the last few weeks to tackle rising pollution in the city.
- The outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category and improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant.