Delhi Gears Up To Combat Pollution With Artificial Rain; What Is Cloud Seeding, How It Works

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with IIT Kanpur scientists to discuss the possibility of artificial rainfall by using cloud seeding in order to curb air pollution in the city.

New Delhi: With air quality continuously deteriorating and remains in ‘sever’ category, the Delhi Government is planning to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding to give respite to delhiites from hazardous air. Environment Minister of the Union Territory, Gopal Rai on Wednesday informed that the Aam Admi government is planning artificial rain and held a meeting with scientists from IIT-Kanpur to discuss the proposal on artificial rains.

Scientists explained the Minister Rai and other government officials that cloud seeding can only be attempted when there are clouds or moisture in the atmosphere.

“Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal by Thursday that will be submitted to the Supreme Court,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Delhi Pollution: What Is Artificial Rain And How Cloud Seeding Works

Cloud seeding is an artificial method of increasing rainfall or increasing possibility of rainfall by showering external substances into clouds. Substances such as Dry Ice (solid carbon dioxide), Silver Iodide, and salt powder, are sprayed over the clouds to trigger rain. The process is usually done using small aeroplanes or rockets, which helps modify weather conditions forcefully, particularly in areas dealing with drought or needing more rainfall.

Rai stressed the urgency of securing the required approvals and permissions from both the central and state administrations for the implementation of this technology.

On September 12, IIT-Kanpur scientists, with extensive expertise in artificial rain research, presented their findings to the minister. According to India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, artificial rain induction is only feasible when clouds or moisture are present.

“There have been a few attempts in India in this regard — in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Globally, research is being conducted on artificial rain … the basic requirement is clouds or moisture. In India, research on artificial rain is ongoing but it has not made significant progress so far,” he said.

According to IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal, “IIT Kanpur has its own aircraft in which flares have been attached to do cloud seeding and it has been approved by DGCA. With this, we can do cloud seedings anywhere…We along with CII have been planning on cloud seeding to control pollution in Delhi NCR for the last two months. CII is active and coordinating with the Delhi government and the Central government…Rain through cloud seeding makes the dust particles settle down and flow with water making the environment clean and pollution-free at that time. Until we take action on the pollution sources it will come again…”

