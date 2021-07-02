New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi/NCR on Wednesday bringing huge relief from the blistering heatwaves. Delhi has been reeling under scorching heat due to high temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Thursday predicted thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain over many places of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) among adjoining areas. Also Read - Light Rains Likely to Bring Relief From Scorching Heat in Delhi on Friday: IMD

#WATCH Rain in parts of Delhi brings relief from soaring temperature Visuals from Chanakyapuri pic.twitter.com/xN3D5tQXTJ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Taking to Twitter, they said, “Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida), Gannaur, Sonipat, Assandh, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Jajau, Agra (U.P.), Viratnagar, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.” Also Read - Delhi Continues To Reel Under Heatwave, Records 43.1 Degrees Celsius, Highest in July After 90 Years

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida) Gannaur, Sonipat, Assandh, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Hapur, Pilakhua, Jajau, Agra (U.P.) Viratnagar, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” they said earlier in the day in a series of tweets.