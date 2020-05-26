New Delhi: A day after the Ghaziabad district administration decided to seal its borders with the national capital, heavy traffic chaos was witnessed on Tuesday — as early as 8 AM. On Monday night too, chaos broke out when daily commuters on their way back home were stopped at the border. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Goa, Now Manipur Claims to be COVID-19 Free | Highlights

At the Ghaziabad-Delhi border, passes are asked for and identity cards are being looked at closely before allowing anyone to enter the district. Also Read - Massive Traffic at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Heavy traffic at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again due to rising Coronavirus cases pic.twitter.com/8t2HoBqF2n — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

The sudden decision came after Ghaziabad witnessed a surge of 10 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The district administration in an order said, “In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases is linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad.”

“Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad border until further orders,” the order read.

The district administration had earlier ordered to seal its border with the national capital on April 26. According to the district administration on Sunday, 10 people tested positive for the virus in the district.

The administration said that people employed in essential services will be allowed. Doctors, paramedical staff, police, media personnel and bank employees will not need passes. Their identity cards will be enough.

Meanwhile, the officials of the third and fourth grade working with the central and Delhi government offices where 33 per cent attendance system is in place, would be required to produce temporary passes from their offices to gain entry into the district and their identity cards alone would not be considered.

The order also asked the government employees to enter Delhi before 9 AM and return to Ghaziabad after 6 PM.

(With Agency Inputs)