Now Travel From Delhi To Meerut In Less Than One Hour! Thanks To ‘Namo Bharat’ RapidX Train; Details

The 17 Km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way.

Ghaziabad: Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad. The priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Sahibabad, covering 17 kms, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Oct. 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_18_2023_000200B) *** Local Caption ***

New Delhi: Travelling to Meerut from Delhi will become an easy task now, as India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System between Delhi-Meerut RapidX corridor will be inaugurated today. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which is an 82.15 km (51.05 mi) long rapid rail corridor will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that aims to provide fast and efficient travel for commuters, linking the major cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The RRTS Corridor is anticipated to markedly reduce travel time and alleviate the strain on the existing transport infrastructure in the region.

Offering comfortable seats and air conditioning, the priority section of RRTS is also going to uplift travel in Ghaziabad. Otherwise, the options so far for the commuters were public autorickshaws and buses, or private buses or taxis, amid the hot and humid weather clubbed with traffic. The 17-kilometre distance between the two stoppages takes around 30-35 minutes by road, which can be covered in just 12 minutes with RRTS, an official told News18.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be to be developed in NCR, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor; and Delhi – Panipat Corridor. There are five stations in the 17-km priority section — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

Priority corridor- Sahibabad to Duhai depot

Service commences – October 21, 6AM

Train timings – 6AM to 11PM

Frequency – Every 15 mins initially

Fare – Standard coach (Rs 20 to Rs 50)





Delhi-Meerut RapidX Capacity and Features

Each train consists of 407 seats arranged in a 2×2 layout while 1,061 passengers can stand inside the RAPIDX rail.

For luggage, each seat has overhead racks with more than enough storage space.

Each seat will also have its own charging points apart for free onboard WiFi on the train.

Each RAPIDX train consists of six coaches with four standard coaches and one premium coach with reclining seats and extra leg space.

The premium coach will be accessible via the special lounge. Similar to the Delhi Metro, every train will also consist of a special coach reserved for women.

Each train will also have cabins for pilots on both ends of locomotive.

Delhi-Meerut RapidX Train fare

Fares for the priority corridor, have been determined as the distance or stations covered. For example, the fare for a ride from Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and Guldhar stations on a standard coach will be Rs 30, while it will be Rs 40 till Duhai and Rs 50 till Duhai Depot. The ride from Ghaziabad to Sahibabad will cost Rs 30, till Guldhar it will be Rs 20 and Rs 30 up to Duhai and Duhai Depot. A one-way ride from Duhai station cum depot to Sahibabad will cost Rs 50.A ride on a premium coach, Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and Duhai stations will cost Rs 60, Sahibabad to Duhai will cost Rs 80 and Duhai Depot Rs 100. The rates may be revised as and when more stations or sections, according to a TOI report.

RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

