Delhi government announces ₹403 crore plan to upgrade sewage treatment plants and revive Yamuna

The Delhi government has approved a ₹403 crore plan to upgrade sewage treatment plants, aiming to boost capacity and significantly reduce untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna River.

Delhi takes a major step to revive the Yamuna as the government announces a ₹403 crore plan to upgrade sewage treatment plants and curb river pollution across the capital.

Delhi Government is all set to rejuvenate Yamuna river by strengthening Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Delhi with ₹403 crore investment to enhance capacity and meet targets set by Centre in Mission to clean Yamuna.

Chief minister ordered officials to upgrade capacity of STPs located above Yamuna floodplains and treat increased sewage so lesser untreated water goes in river. Scheme will be implemented in phased manner in next one-and-a-half years.

Upgrade Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs): ₹403 Crore Details

Upgrade work at these STPs located in east and northeast districts of national capital will see improvement in treatment capacity and tech upgrades.

Capacity addition likely at various Sewage Treatment Plants by-

Augmenting quantity of sewage treated daily.

Installation of tech-based treatment modules.

New STP facility by setting units at vacant land available near drain outlet points.

In summers Delhi witnesses dip in Yamuna water level leading to accumulation of effluents causing severe pollution. Strengthening plan aims at ensuring less sewage and effluent into river Yamuna.

Delhi Government Plans ₹403 Crore Investment to Expand Sewage Treatment Capacity

STP plan announced earlier this week is part of Delhi government’s bigger efforts to clean Yamuna which flows through national capital. In year 2025 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had sanctioned projects worth ₹901 crore to increase sewage treatment capacity by 51.5 MGD across eight sewage treatment plants.

Projects worth additional funds are being identified to set up treatment facilities and work towards improving water quality of Yamuna river. Delhi government aims to increase sewage treatment capacity to a cumulative level by 2028 as per mission details mentioned in Centre’s plan to clean Yamuna.

State government is working on setting decentralised sewage treatment plants and focussing on better drain maintenance and industrial sewage monitoring to cut down on quantum of pollutants meeting Yamuna in Delhi.

Experts React on Delhi Government Allocating ₹403 Crore For STP Expansion

Environmentalists hailed Delhi government move but said efforts should also be continued in future for sustaining health of Yamuna River. “It’s a welcome step as untreated sewage being let into Yamuna needs to stop,” a water resource expert told NewsClick.

“If Delhi government continues with better enforcement and works towards efficient waste management at ground level we might see cleaner Yamuna in coming years,” they added.

Delhi’s efforts might help reduce pollution in river and help it achieve some ecological balance.

