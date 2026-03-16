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Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender persons under CM Rekha Gupta; details inside

Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender persons under CM Rekha Gupta; details inside

The Delhi government has approved the free bus travel for transgender individuals in the capital. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender persons under CM Rekha Gupta

The government of Delhi has approved free bus travel for transgender individuals in the capital city. The decision was taken under the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. In addition, it will be eligible for the transgender residents in the city to travel free of cost on the buses. The free travel will be provided in the buses, which are operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), along with the cluster buses, which are run by the Transport Department.

Free travel scheme for transgender persons

The new decision of the Delhi government allows transgender persons in the capital city to avail themselves of the benefits of free travel on all the DTC and cluster routes of the buses. In addition, the facility will also follow the same pattern as the previous existing one, which allows free bus travel, presently available for women in the city. The officials have mentioned that the implementation of the scheme will remain the same as the one which is already active for the commuters of women who are commuting through the buses of Delhi.

Social inclusion for transgender persons

The initiative of the Delhi government is a part of the continuous efforts to promote social inclusion. In addition, it will make sure that equal access to opportunities in the public sector is given to transgender persons. The objective of the scheme is to decrease the financial barriers and build a travelling process which is smoother and easier for transgender individuals across the city. The decision is also likely to promote mobility and provide access to opportunities for the transgenders in Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta’s inclusive governance

The Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, mentioned that the Delhi government is committed to developing a more inclusive and equitable environment in Delhi. She also highlighted that every resident has the right to access public services and opportunities with dignity. This is now another step for the Delhi government toward the strengthening and solidification of social justice. Alongside, it is also expected to ensure extremely inclusive urban mobility in Delhi.

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