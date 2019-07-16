After inaugurating the 2.85 km signal-free new RTR Flyover on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while interacting with reporters, said that his government has built 23 flyovers in the last four-and-a-half years and that many more such projects will be coming up in the national capital before the end of his government’s tenure.

The Rao Tula Ram Flyover, which was built at a cost of Rs 205 crore, is located on the Outer Ring Road and it branches out from the Munirka Flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park which is close to National Highway-8.

“In 15 years, the Sheila Dikshit government built 70 flyovers. In the last four-and-a-half years, our (AAP) government has built 23 flyovers. We do our work, but we don’t advertise much. Now, it is for the people to spread the word about the work we have done in the last four-and-a-half years,” Kejriwal said in his address after inaugurating the flyover.

Asked if more projects were in the offing before the end of his government’s tenure, Kejriwal said, “Yes, a few more such projects will come up soon.”

Work on the newly-built elevated corridor, which will help decongest the area and prove a boon for people commuting towards the IGI airport from south Delhi and Noida, started in November 2014 and it was supposed to be completed by November 2016 but it missed several deadlines.

Hitting out at his detractors, the AAP chief said after the inauguration of the Signature Bridge, a member of the opposition party had sought to take credit for the project.

“We believe in doing our work and not indulging in dirty politics. The Delhi government has worked a lot in education, health and other sectors, and our work will speak,” he said.

In his interaction with reporters after the event, Kejriwal also said that the AAP government not only worked on mega infrastructure projects but also built roads, sewage lines and provided other facilities in unauthorised colonies to reach out to the ordinary people.

