Delhi govt takes big step to help poor, raises ration card income limit to Rs 1.2 lakh, over 1165965 applicants to benefit, know details

The Delhi government on January 17, i.e., Saturday, announced an increase in the income limit of the annual household for the eligibility of a ration card. The increase has been made from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh. The cabinet ministry of the Union Territory lauded the action. The aim of the announcement is to make access to subsidised food more realistic and transparent. In addition, it aims to focus on the families that are in rightful need of it. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the food security is not a type of charity. She added that it’s more of a right. She also highlighted that no eligible families should go hungry due to the administrative gaps. Now, more than 11,65,965 people are expected to be benefited.

Eligiblity for ration cards in Delhi

The families that earn up to Rs. 1.20 lakh on an annual basis under the revised criteria are eligible to qualify for the priority households. However, there’s a slight twist. The eligibility will not be active for the families who have properties in the A to E categories of colonies. In addition, the ones who pay income tax, have one head in the family with a government job, have an electricity connection that exceeds 2 kilowatts, and have a four-wheeler vehicle, excluding one for commercial use, will not be eligible. Now, an income certificate is mandatory to be issued by the Revenue Department to put an end to the previous self-declaration systems.

More than 11 lakh pending applicants

The new update is most likely to provide relief to the families and residents residing in Delhi. The official data states that almost 3.9 lakh applications for ration cards were due to a lack of clear rules. In addition, more than 11.65 lakh individuals were waiting so that they could be covered under the benefits of food security. With the new income threshold and clearer rules for eligibility, the pending applications will now be properly assessed.

No more first-come, first-served system

Out of all the changes, the one that has come out as an integral one is the stopping of the first-come, first-served system. Now, the applications will be examined and given priority by the committees formed at the district level. This is being done to ensure that the families with the most need get the benefits first. The committees will be led by the District Magistrate or Additional District Magistrate. In addition, these will include the local MLA and officials.

