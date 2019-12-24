New Delhi: Months ahead of the Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana’ for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters. During the announcement, Kejriwal stated that his government would provide a pucca house to every citizen of the national capital.

The Chief Minister further stated that around 65,000 families residing in slum areas were on Tuesday distributed certificates and they would soon be provided pucca houses. “In the last 70 years no government has worked for the people of JJ clusters,’he said during the event.

(With inputs from PTI)