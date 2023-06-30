Home

Delhi Government Moves Supreme Court Against Centre’s Ordinance On Transfers, Postings Of Officers

The Central government had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attend the Opposition leaders' meeting regarding a joint strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Patna on June 23. (FIle/ANI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the BJP-led Central government’s ordinance over control of services in the national capital. In their plea, the AAP regime has termed the ordinance as “an unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat” which takes away the control over civil services from the elected government.

Earlier in the day, the AAP had announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the Centre’s ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3. Reports quoting AAP leaders said the party will launch a phased campaign against the “draconian” ordinance from July and burn copies of the Centre’s order in protest.

They said the CM Kejriwal will lead the campaign and burn copies of the ordinance to register their opposition to the federal order which wrests away power of transfers and postings in civil services from the Delhi government.

On June 11, the AAP had organised a maha-rally against the ordinance.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

Arvind Kejriwal has been moving pillar to post in his bid to garner support from opposition parties across the country. The AAP chief has claimed that the ordinance is draconian in nature and aims to tear down the country’s federal structure as enshrined in the Indian constitution.

Kejriwal has found support from several quarters among the opposition but many others among the anti-BJP parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Congress have yet to lend their support to AAP’s cause.

(With PTI inputs)

