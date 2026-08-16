Delhi Government to go paperless; all documents to be available on tablets; preparations underway to implement e-cabinet system

The Delhi government is set to implement an e-cabinet system. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has held detailed discussions with experts from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) regarding this initiative. The meeting focused on establishing a digital framework that would make the entire process of Delhi government cabinet meetings paperless, faster, and more transparent.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-government-paperless-all-documents-on-tablets-preparations-underway-implement-e-cabinet-system-rekha-gupta-national-informatics-centre-nic-digital-framework-technology-administration-8503118/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to implement an e-cabinet system. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has held detailed discussions with experts from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) regarding this initiative. The meeting focused on establishing a digital framework that would make the entire process of Delhi government cabinet meetings paperless, faster, and more transparent. Implementing an e-cabinet system will allow the entire cabinet meeting workflow to be managed digitally, thereby accelerating decision-making, enhancing the security of confidential documents, and improving inter-departmental coordination.

Eliminating reliance on paper

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the effective use of technology in administration is the need of the hour. With the e-cabinet system in place, all documents related to cabinet meetings—such as cabinet notes, agendas, annexures, decisions, and minutes—can be prepared, shared, and transmitted to relevant officials via secure digital channels. This will virtually eliminate the reliance on paper and make the entire process more efficient.

Entire process to go online

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted a key feature of the system: ministers and officials can be granted specific digital access rights tailored to their respective responsibilities. Officials such as ministers, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, and departmental secretaries will be able to view only those documents relevant to their roles, ensuring the security of confidential information. Under this new system, the entire workflow—from the submission, scrutiny, and approval of cabinet notes to their transmission to relevant officials and the secure archiving of records—will be conducted online.

Accelerating decision-making

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that the system allows for the secure use of tablets during cabinet meetings. A major advantage of this setup is the ability to continuously monitor the actions taken by relevant departments following any cabinet decision. This ensures timely implementation, enhances accountability, minimizes unnecessary delays, and accelerates administrative operations.

Reduced timeframe for processing proposals

CM Rekha Gupta stated that the implementation of this digital system would virtually eliminate the need for paper-based cabinet files. Processing cabinet proposals will take less time. Accountability in government operations will increase, and the implementation and monitoring of cabinet decisions will be facilitated. Such digital systems are already being successfully used in several states, yielding positive results in terms of enhanced speed, efficiency, and transparency in governance and administration.