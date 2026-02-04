Home

Good news for Delhiites as government plans new bridge over the Yamuna, traffic on Signature Bridge and DND is likely to ease

The proposal to construct this new bridge was recently presented by the Yamunapar Development Board in a meeting with officials of the Public Works Department.

DND-Mahamaya flyover Elevated Latest News (Photo: ANI )

New Delhi: The growing traffic in the National Capital and regions around has become a major concern for the government. To curb the traffic pressure, the authorities are reportedly planning to build a new bridge over the Yamuna. This will facilitate the commuters traveling between the trans-Yamuna area and central Delhi. According to the reports, the bridge could be built anywhere over the Yamuna between the Signature Bridge and the DND Flyway.

Notably, there are a total of 25 bridges across the Yamuna within the Delhi region currently, out of which nine are used for vehicular movement. These include the Old Wazirabad Bridge, Signature Bridge, Yudhishthir Bridge, Old Loha Bridge, Geeta Colony Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamuddin Bridge, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Bridge. This year, another bridge is likely to be added in the form of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor.

Here are some of the key details:

The project is currently at a preliminary stage and discussions are ongoing.

The government is considering this proposal to improve connectivity in the trans-Yamuna area

The bridge will also strengthen links between North-East, North, and Central Delhi.

With the completion of RRTS stations and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, traffic congestion on Ring Road—especially near Sarai Kale Khan—is expected to increase.

The Delhi–Meerut Expressway and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway both terminate near Sarai Kale Khan on Ring Road.

The DND–Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is also set to open.

As per a senior official, the government is planning a proposal for a new bridge. However, it is important to note that the location has not been finalized yet. For this, the PWD will study the stretch from old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to assess feasibility, traffic congestion, and vehicle movement.

