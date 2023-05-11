Home

Delhi Government Removes Services Secretary Ashish More Hours After Supreme Court Verdict

Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for matters relating to public order, police and land.

Big Win For Kejriwal Govt: SC Says Delhi Govt Ought To Have Control Of Services On Public Order

New Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government removed services secretary Ashish More from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who “obstructed” public works.

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services department was under the control of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

