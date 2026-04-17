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Delhi government takes big step, 200 more new EV Buses hit Delhi Roads

Delhi government takes big step, 200 more new EV Buses hit Delhi Roads

They signal a structured shift towards sustainable mobility, stronger regional connectivity, and a more reliable, comfortable daily commute for citizens.

Delhi government takes big step, 200 more new EV Buses hit Delhi Roads

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today flagged off 200 new electric buses, a decisive addition to Delhi’s expanding green mobility network.

The launch of the Delhi–Rohtak interstate e-bus service, the inauguration of the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal, and the dedication of the new administrative building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot together reflect a calibrated push towards modern, efficient and future-ready public transport.

These are not isolated announcements. They signal a structured shift towards sustainable mobility, stronger regional connectivity, and a more reliable, comfortable daily commute for citizens.

The Delhi Government remains firmly committed to building a city that moves cleaner, connects better, and serves its people with greater efficiency.

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