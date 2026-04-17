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Delhi government takes big step, 200 more new EV Buses hit Delhi Roads

They signal a structured shift towards sustainable mobility, stronger regional connectivity, and a more reliable, comfortable daily commute for citizens.

Published date india.com Published: April 17, 2026 1:12 PM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
Delhi government takes big step, 200 more new EV Buses hit Delhi Roads
Delhi government takes big step, 200 more new EV Buses hit Delhi Roads

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today flagged off 200 new electric buses, a decisive addition to Delhi’s expanding green mobility network.

The launch of the Delhi–Rohtak interstate e-bus service, the inauguration of the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal, and the dedication of the new administrative building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot together reflect a calibrated push towards modern, efficient and future-ready public transport.

These are not isolated announcements. They signal a structured shift towards sustainable mobility, stronger regional connectivity, and a more reliable, comfortable daily commute for citizens.

The Delhi Government remains firmly committed to building a city that moves cleaner, connects better, and serves its people with greater efficiency.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 14 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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