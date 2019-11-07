New Delhi: At a time when the Delhi government is implementing the odd-even scheme in a bid to reduce the pollution level in the national capital, environment NGO Greenpeace India on Thursday said that the Delhi government’s claim of a 25 per cent reduction in air pollution levels over the past few years is not true.

“Historical ambient air quality monitoring and satellite data coupled with increasing fossil fuel consumption in Delhi and adjoining states contradict the government’s claims of a 25 per cent reduction in pollution levels over past years,” the NGO said a statement to PTI.

The statement from the NGO comes as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been claiming that levels of PM 2.5 (or particulate matters equal to smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter) reduced to an average of 115 between 2016 and 2018 from an average of 154 between 2012 and 2014, which amounted to a 25 per cent reduction.

However, contradicting the Delhi government’s claim, the Greenpeace India said that satellite data shows no statistically significant reduction in PM2.5 levels over the period from 2013 to 2018 and only shows slight reductions in later part of 2018 compared to the past three years.

“Contrary to the claims of the AAP government that pollution has plummeted in the city, PM10 levels have augmented in 2018 as per the data at the manual air quality monitoring stations operated by pollution watchdog CPCB i.e. Central Pollution Control Board,” the NGO stated.

“PM10 data at manual air quality monitoring stations operated by CPCB under National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) on the contrary shows higher PM10 levels in 2018 compared to 2013, 2014 and 2015,” it said.

In a report earlier, the Greenpeace India had declared Delhi as the most polluted capital city in the world.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed the Central government has accepted before the Supreme Court that the pollution level in the national capital has come down in the last few years.

Displayed an affidavit, which was submitted by the Centre in the apex court, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Today, I want to expose the lies of BJP because in the Supreme Court, the Central government has submitted there is an increase in the good to moderate days in Delhi. This means that as the Delhi government claimed that the pollution of Delhi has come down is now being accepted by the Central government.”

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)