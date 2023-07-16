Home

News

India

Delhi Govrernment Announces Camps For Those Who Lost Aadhaar & Other Docs In Delhi Floods

Delhi Govrernment Announces Camps For Those Who Lost Aadhaar & Other Docs In Delhi Floods

The government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other key documents were washed away in the flood.

Government camps on important documents will soon be established. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, declared on Sunday that the government would establish special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other identification documents were destroyed or lost in the recent floods. In the Mori Gate neighborhood of north Delhi, Kejiriwal announced the news while paying a visit to a relief camp.

Trending Now

Government Camps Soon

“The government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other key documents were washed away in the flood. We will again arrange for school dresses and books for students,” Kejriwal told reporters. He said the government is pumping water out from waterlogged roads and life is slowly returning to normal. Yamuna water levels had come down to 205.85 metres by 1 pm.

You may like to read

When asked about whether the AAP will attend the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru slated for Monday and Tuesday, he said the PAC will take a call on it. The Congress had on Saturday suggested it will oppose the Centre’s ordinance on control of Services in Delhi, throwing its lot with the AAP.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said, “I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance, our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it.”

Following recent torrential downpours and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Yamuna River’s water levels have continued to rise, resulting in severe flooding and waterlogging in a number of areas of Delhi, said the PTI report.

Update on Yamuna’s Water Level During Delhi Floods

The Yamuna’s water level dropped from 207.67 meters on Saturday to 205.95 meters around 10 am, according to a report by the news agency ANI. After days of heavy rain in the river’s upper catchment districts, the Yamuna has overflowed its banks, leaving the nation’s capital in an unheard-of flood-like situation.

Even though the Yamuna’s water level progressively decreased on Sunday, the situation in Delhi remained dire as several neighborhoods, including ITO, Akshardham, and other places, continued to be under water.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES