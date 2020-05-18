New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the lockdown with easing some restrictions in non-containment zones, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday issued guidelines for the national capital and allowed buses to ply with limited passengers. Also Read - Ensure Migrant Workers Don't Walk on Roads, Kejriwal's Strict Orders to Officers on Migrant Crisis

Making announcements, Kejriwal said buses will be allowed to run with only 20 passengers at a time. "Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. The Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus," Kejriwal said.

However, he did not allow carpooling or car-sharing for aggregators. On the other hand, Kejriwal allowed the auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws to run only with 1 passenger.

“For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed. There will be no activity allowed in containment zones,” he said.

Paving the way for the economic activities to begin, Kejriwal allowed construction activities in the national capital now but said it will start with labourers who are in Delhi right now.

He said that the private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff work from home.

“Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators,” Kejriwal added.

He said that the barbershops, spas and saloons will remain closed for now. “Stepping out of homes between 7 PM to 7 AM, except for essential services will be prohibited. Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time in a car,” Kejriwal added.

He said that 50 people will be allowed in marriage functions and 20 people can attend funerals. However, religious gatherings will not be allowed in Delhi till May 31.

He added that the metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools will remain closed in Delhi.

“We have to slowly move towards the opening of the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19,” he added.

Talking about coronavirus cases, he said that 10,054 cases have been reported in Delhi till date. He further informed that 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged and 160 people have died due to COVID-19 till now.